UPDATE 1-Sika raises guidance as construction and automotive markets recover

* 9-month sales fall 3.4%, but rise in local currencies

* Q3 operating profit rises 19%

* Company expects full year operating profit around 2019 levels

* Automotive sector picking up

* Shares indicated higher on more confident guidance

* (Adds analyst comment, share price reaction)

ZURICH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sika is seeing a “modest” upswing in construction markets, the Swiss chemicals maker said on Thursday while raising its full-year guidance.

The company whose products strengthen and waterproof concrete said China was recovering strongly while Europe and the Americas were seeing modest improvements since June.

“The momentum of global construction activity has picked up thanks to the gradual opening of building sites,” it said.

Volumes were also improving in the automotive sector, where Sika produces adhesives to reduce the weight of cars.

Sika upgraded its full-year guidance, saying it now expected operating profit broadly in line with 2019 levels, although it expected its sales would be slightly lower.

“Sika has been recording growth again in the Chinese car sector since May, and in September it was able to report sales growth in Europe and the USA,” the company said, adding it would take a while until sales returned to 2019 levels.

For the first nine months its sales fell 3.4% to 5.81 billion Swiss francs ($6.41 billion), although this included a currency loss of 357 million francs due to the strengthening of the safe-haven franc this year.

In local currencies, Sika’s sales rose by 2.6%.

Net profit fell to 561.5 million francs from 566.8 million Swiss francs a year earlier. Operating profit fell 1.1% to 797.4 million francs.

Third-quarter sales were 3.7% lower than a year earlier, but operating profit was 19% higher thanks to efficiency measures.

Sika’s shares rose 2.3% in early trade.

“The increased guidance should trigger FY20 earnings upgrades of about 5%. We clearly confirm our Buy recommendation for this long-term winner,” said Vontobel analyst Bernd Pomrehn. ($1 = 0.9065 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Michael Shields)