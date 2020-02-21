UPDATE 2-Sika confident of double-digit profit growth this year despite coronavirus impact

* CEO sees-double-digit growth despite China slowdown

* Annual operating profit rises 11.5%, Sika lifts dvd

* On the lookout for acquisitions

* Shares gain more than 3.5% (Adds CEO comments)

By John Revill

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swiss construction and automotive chemicals maker Sika said on Friday it was still confident of delivering double-digit profit growth this year even though it expects a hit in the first quarter from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

China accounts for 11% of Sika’s sales and the slowdown in the Chinese economy following the outbreak of the deadly virus is slowing industrial and construction activity.

The group reported an 11.5% increase in full year operating profit on Friday, slightly below expectations, but also announced an increase in its dividend, sending its shares up 3.6% by 1120 GMT.

“It (coronavirus) gives us an impact for the first quarter in China, but for the whole group we are not getting nervous,” Chief Executive Paul Schuler said after the results.

The final impact would depend on how long the outbreak lasts with travelling in the region restricted, although so far none of the company’s 2,400 staff in China had been infected, Schuler told an analyst conference.

Sika gets around 900 million Swiss francs ($916 million) of its sales from China. A total shutdown of its China operations would cost it 15-20 million francs a week, it said.

So far none of its Chinese plants have been shut, with 75% of staff working on site and 25% working from home.

“We have everything under control. We are still confident we will deliver double-digit (percentage) growth,” Schuler said about the whole of 2020.

Sika would press ahead with acquisitions and could spend up to 500 million francs on targets this year.

“It is a great time to buy, money is cheap,” Schuler said. “We will buy competitors.”

The company, which bought French mortar maker Parex for 2.5 billion francs last year, could also consider larger deals, he added.

Acquiring Parex and strong group sales have help Sika’s share price increase 35% in the past six months.

Sika reported annual operating profit that just missed market estimates, but said it expects sales to increase more than 10% in local currency terms for 2020.

Operating profit of 1.06 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion) was just below the analyst average estimate of 1.08 billion francs, according to Refinitiv data.

“For the 2020 financial year, due to the higher acquisition impact, Sika is expecting a sales increase of more than 10% in local currencies, as well as an over-proportional increase in profitability,” the company said.

Net profit for the company whose products are used to strengthen and waterproof concrete rose to 759 million francs, above analysts’ forecast of 757 million francs.

In January, it reported full-year organic sales growth of 3.3% to 8.11 billion francs, helped by a string of acquisitions and seven new factories in 2019.

Sika proposed raising its dividend to 2.30 francs from 2.05 francs a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9833 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)