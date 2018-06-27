Sika commissions Saudi factory to cut delivery distances

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - Swiss building materials company Sika AG opened a new concrete ingredients plant in Saudi Arabia, moving production closer to growing building markets in the Saudi capital of Riyadh and on the country’s eastern coast.

The plant for concrete admixtures — chemicals added to concrete to enhance water resistance, plasticity or other properties — will be located in Dammam. Sika has supplied customers in Riyadh as well as on the east coast from a plant in Rabigh, more than 1,000 km (620 miles) away.

“Producing locally in Dammam brings us closer to our customers,” Sika said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)