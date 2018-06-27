FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
June 27, 2018 / 5:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sika commissions Saudi factory to cut delivery distances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - Swiss building materials company Sika AG opened a new concrete ingredients plant in Saudi Arabia, moving production closer to growing building markets in the Saudi capital of Riyadh and on the country’s eastern coast.

The plant for concrete admixtures — chemicals added to concrete to enhance water resistance, plasticity or other properties — will be located in Dammam. Sika has supplied customers in Riyadh as well as on the east coast from a plant in Rabigh, more than 1,000 km (620 miles) away.

“Producing locally in Dammam brings us closer to our customers,” Sika said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.