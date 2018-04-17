Sika shares to remain suspended from trading during AGM

ZURICH, April 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Sika were suspended from trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Tuesday as the construction chemicals maker prepared to hold its annual general meeting.

Sika asked for trading to be halted at 0930 GMT until the end of the meeting, in line with usual practice, company spokesman Dominik Slappnig said.

“We have more than 80 percent of the share capital present at the AGM, so it would be unfair to allow trading of our shares to continue during this time,” he said.

The trading halt was unconnected to an upcoming court decision on Sika’s decision to restrict the voting rights of the company’s founding family, he added.