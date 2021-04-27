Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Silicon Valley's Gunderson Dettmer follows startup cash with Austin re-launch

By Chinekwu Osakwe

1 Min Read

The number of law firms crowding into Austin to compete for venture capital and emerging companies work is still growing, with Silicon Valley’s Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian becoming the latest to hang a shingle in the fast-growing Texas technology hub.

Menlo Park-based Gunderson Dettmer said it’s tapping two lawyers from Vinson & Elkins, partner Wesley Watts and senior associate Luke Thomas, to launch the outpost this week.

