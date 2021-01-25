GlobalWafers lowers acceptance threshold for Siltronic bid

FILE PHOTO: A scientist presents a silicon wafer during a media presentation in one of the low particle pollution nanofabrication clean rooms of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Ecublens, near Lausanne May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

BERLIN (Reuters) - Taiwan’s GlobalWafers has lowered the minimum acceptance threshold and extended the deadline in a bid to try and save its 4.35 billion euro ($5.3 billion) offer for Germany’s Siltronic.

GlobalWafers said in a statement on Monday that the minimum acceptance threshold for the 145 euro per share deal had been reduced to 50% from 65% and extended the acceptance period for shareholders to tender their shares by two weeks until Feb. 10.