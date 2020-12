Proposed sale of Siltronic to GlobalWafers inequitable - shareholder

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Fund manager Argonaut Capital on Tuesday criticised a proposed deal for Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to take over German silicon wafer maker Siltronic , calling it inequitable to minority shareholders.

“Siltronic minority shareholders are being corralled into selling out at a cyclical bottom in the semiconductor wafer industry,” Barry Norris, CEO and fund manager at Argonaut, wrote in an open letter to Siltronic’s chairman. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Emma Thomasson)