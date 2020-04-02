Basic Materials
April 2, 2020 / 1:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bargain hunters forecast to seek silver lining in precious metal's slump

Peter Hobson

4 Min Read

    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - The global sliver market will be
undersupplied for a third year in 2020 as investors are lured by
decade-low prices, offsetting expected falls in its use by
jewellers and industry, a report forecast.
    Prices tumbled to less than $12 an ounce – their
lowest since 2009 -- from almost $19 during a 3-1/2-week period
of mass selling in financial markets during February and March,
but have since steadied around $14.
    A sharp slowdown in global economic output as a result of
the coronavirus crisis will help push use of silver in
industries such as electronics and solar panels lower for a
fourth year in 2020 -- to 511 tonnes from 555 tonnes in 2019,
Refinitiv GFMS said in its annual Silver Market Review.
    It also forecast demand for silver in jewellery will slip to
190 tonnes from 210 tonnes last year.
    But rock-bottom prices and the perception of silver as a
'safe-haven' asset more likely to hold its value than others
will lift purchases of silver bars and coins by retail investors
to 261 tonnes, from 211 tonnes last year. 
    Exchange traded funds used by financial investors will grow
their holdings by 84 tonnes after adding 80 tonnes in 2019,
Refinitiv GFMS said. 
    Total global silver demand will weaken to 1,018 tonnes in
2020 – a three year low -- from 1,035 tonnes in 2019. 
    But a deficit of the metal will rise to 35 tonnes from 23
tonnes as total silver supply slips below 1,000 for the first
time since 2013, the report said. 
    "We expect prices to recover from current lows, driven by
bargain hunting, before moving higher later in the year once the
market hysteria calms down and safe haven demand kicks in," said
head of precious metals research Cameron Alexander. 
    He forecast prices would average $15.75/oz in 2020 -- 3%
lower than last year. 
    
    SILVER SUPPLY AND DEMAND (tonnes)   
                                   2019     2020  % change
  Mine Production                   854      835        -2%
  Net Government Sales                0        0           
  Scrap                             160      149        -7%
  Net Hedging Supply                 -2       -1      -100%
  TOTAL                           1,012      983        -3%
                                                           
  Jewellery                         210      190       -11%
  Coins & Bars                      211      261        19%
  Silverware                         59       56        -5%
  Industrial Fabrication            555      511        -9%
  …of which Electrical and          240      211       -14%
 Electronics                                      
  …of which Brazing Alloys &         57       52       -10%
 Solders                                          
  …of which Photography              38       34       -12%
  …of which Solar                    74       76         3%
  …of which EO                        4        4         0%
  ...of which Other                 142      133        -7%
 Industrial                                       
  PHYSICAL DEMAND                 1,035    1,018        -2%
  PHYSICAL SURPLUS/DEFICIT          -23      -35        34%
  ETF Inventory Build                80       84         5%
  Exchange Inventory Build           90       48       -88%
  NET BALANCE                      -193     -167       -16%
    Source: Silver Institute World Silver Survey 2019, GFMS,
Refinitiv
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Peter Hobson;
Editing by Alexander Smith)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below