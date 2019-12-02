Silver Lake appoints Egon Durban, Greg Mondre as co-CEOs

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Silver Lake on Monday said it appointed Egon Durban and Greg Mondre to the newly formed role of co-chief executive officers, and announced a number of other leadership changes.

Durban and Mondre, who were managing partners at the firm, will assume their new positions immediately, the company said in a statement.

The firm, which has over $43 billion in combined assets, said Managing Partner Ken Hao will be the chairman, while Joe Osnoss will be promoted to the role of a managing partner.

Managing Partner Mike Bingle will take on as the vice-chairman and managing partner emeritus, it added. (Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)