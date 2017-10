Sept 18 (Reuters) - Technology services company Itron Inc said on Monday it would buy Silver Spring Networks Inc in a deal valued at about $830 million.

Itron’s offer of $16.25 per share in cash represented a premium of 25 percent to Silver Spring’s Friday close.

The deal value of $830 million excludes $118 million of Silver Spring’s cash, the companies said. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)