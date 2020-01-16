Sime Darby Plantations says completed exit from Liberia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sime Darby Plantations, the world’s largest oil palm planter by land size, on Thursday said it had completed its exit from Liberia, transferring full ownership of its palm oil concession to a local company.

A Liberian minister first announced in December the planned sale to a subsidiary of the Mano Manufacturing Company (MANCO), Liberia’s largest manufacturer of household health and cleaning products, after Sime Darby faced subpar financial results due largely to stricter environmental standards. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Jon Boyle)