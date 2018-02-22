FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 7:11 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Sime Darby Plantation says submitted expression of interest for Ruchi Soya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sime Darby Plantation, the world’s largest oil palm planter by land holdings, said it has submitted a preliminary expression of interest for Indian vegetable oil refiner Ruchi Soya.

“This is preliminary at this point in time. (This is) still subject to due diligence and many other steps before we can come up with an indicative offer price,” Managing Director Mohd Bakke Salleh told reporters.

Ruchi Soya is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings under India’s National Company Law Tribunal.

Reporting by Emily Chow Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
