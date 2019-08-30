Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantations to exit Liberia in 'next few months'

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sime Darby Plantation Bhd said on Friday that it has initiated talks with three parties on its plans to exit Liberia, and expects to divest its operations in the West African nation in the “next few months”.

The world’s largest oil palm planter by land size said in February it was reviewing its operations in Liberia due to lower-than-expected returns on investment.

“When we leave, not if, we want to ensure the party that takes over will act responsibly,” Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha, the company’s group managing director, said at a news conference. (Reporting by Emily Chow; writing by Joseph Sipalan; editing by Christian Schmollinger)