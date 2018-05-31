Malaysia's Sime Darby expects June palm oil prices at 2,400-2,500 rgt/T

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Crude palm oil prices will hold in a 2,400 to 2,500 ringgit per tonne in June, a Sime Darby Plantations executive said on Thursday, speaking at a news conference after the company reported a drop in profit for the quarter ended March 31.

Sime Darby Plantation’s fresh fruit bunch output for 2018 is expected at 10.2 million tonnes, Managing Director Mohd Bakke Salleh also said at the news conference.

Sime Darby said its third-quarter net profit fell 39 percent versus a year ago, on lower fresh fruit bunch production and weaker commodity prices.