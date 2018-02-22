Sime Darby expects palm oil prices at 2,500-2,600 rgt/T in H1

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sime Darby Plantation, the world’s largest oil palm planter by land holdings, sees palm oil prices ranging between 2,500 and 2,600 ringgit per tonne in the first half of the year, managing director Mohd Bakke Salleh said on Thursday.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange last traded at 2,499 ringgit ($638) per tonne.

The company reported earlier on Thursday that its second-quarter net profit rose by 34 percent versus a year ago, on higher fresh fruit bunch production.