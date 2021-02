Feb 8 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc reported a 24% fall in quarterly revenue on Monday as the largest U.S. mall owner reduced and delayed rent collection from retail tenants struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue fell to $1.13 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.49 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)