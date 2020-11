Nov 9 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc on Monday reported a 25% fall in quarterly revenue, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the retail industry leading to dwindling traffic, store closures and retail bankruptcies.

Total revenue fell to $1.06 billion in the third quarter ending Sept. 30, from $1.42 billion, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)