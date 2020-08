Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is back at work for longtime private equity client KKR, this time on the $4.7 billion sale of a software company that KKR acquired - with Simpson Thacher’s guidance - four years ago.

The law firm fielded a team from its New York office for the sale, announced on Monday, of Epicor Software Corp by KKR to another private equity buyer, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which turned to Debevoise & Plimpton.

