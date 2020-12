In the latest big SPAC deal of 2020, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has tapped Weil, Gotshal & Manges as a legal advisor in its merger with online payment company Paysafe, which is represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

The deal, announced Monday, values Paysafe at around $9 billion, including debt.

