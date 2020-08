An arbitration panel did not “reverse engineer” its award to Sinclair Wyoming Refining Co to match a $60 million settlement that insurer Infrassure Ltd had already rejected, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a divided arbitration panel’s 2017 valuation of Sinclair’s business interruption (BI) losses from a September 2013 refinery fire at $60.4 million.

