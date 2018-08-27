FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 7:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

FCC Chairman Pai says pleased report found no favoritism on Sinclair deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said on Monday he was pleased the U.S. communication regulator’s inspector general had concluded there was no evidence of impropriety relating to the proposed, and now defunct, merger of Sinclair Broadcasting Group and Tribune Media Co.

“I’m pleased that the Office of Inspector General has concluded that there was ‘no evidence, nor even the suggestion, of impropriety, unscrupulous behavior, favoritism towards Sinclair, or lack of impartiality related to the proposed Sinclair-Tribune Merger,’” Pai said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
