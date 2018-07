July 5 (Reuters) - Sinclair Pharma said it had received a takeover approach from privately-owned China Grand Enterprises Inc. and its affiliate company Huadong Medicine Co but said discussions were at a very early stage.

China Grand Enterprises and Huadong Medicine have until August 2 to make an offer or walk away under stock market rules. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)