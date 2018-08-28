FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
August 28, 2018 / 4:24 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

UK's Sinclair Pharma agrees to potential offer from China's Huadong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Sinclair Pharma has agreed on the terms of a potential 32 pence per share cash offer from a unit of China’s Huadong Medicine Co.

The proposed offer, which would value the London-listed maker of skin lifting, collagen stimulation treatments and dermal fillers at roughly 161.2 million pounds ($205.6 million), comes after three deadline extensions for Huadong to make a bid.

Huadong has also agreed to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Sinclair before Oct. 2, ahead of the Oct. 5 deadline under UK takeover rules. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.