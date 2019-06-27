Industrials
June 27, 2019 / 9:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines to expand codeshare ties

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines signed an agreement to partner and expand their existing codeshare ties, the companies said on Thursday.

The airlines will explore a partnership to widen their existing codeshare agreement, which currently covers flights between the two countries.

New ties could include “a significant expansion of codeshare flights beyond Singapore-Malaysia routes, as well as enhancements on the frequent flyer programme front,” both companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
