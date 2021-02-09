Singapore Airlines defers $3 billion of spending on Airbus, Boeing planes

FILE PHOTO: A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330-300 plane takes off behind a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Changi Airport in Singapore March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

(Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would defer over S$4 billion ($3.01 billion) of spending on Airbus SE and Boeing Co planes after reaching agreements with the aircraft manufacturers to delay deliveries.

It will convert 14 of its Boeing 787-10 orders to 11 additional 777-9s to meet its fleet needs beyond the financial year ending in March 2026, the airline said in a statement.

(The story corrects figure to Singapore dollars, not U.S. dollars)