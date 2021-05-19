Singapore Airlines posts $3.2 bln annual loss, to issue convertible bonds

May 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd on Wednesday posted its second-consecutive annual loss, widening to a record S$4.27 billion ($3.20 billion) and said it would issue S$6.2 billion of convertible bonds to help weather the coronavirus crisis.

The loss for the 12 months ended March 31 was worse than the average S$3.27 billion forecast from eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

It was also far bigger than the S$212 million annual loss the financial prior year, its first ever dip into the red, when only one quarter was affected by the pandemic. Annual revenue fell 76.1% to S$3.82 billion in the financial year ended March 31. ($1 = 1.3323 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney, editing by Louise Heavens)