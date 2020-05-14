Industrials
May 14, 2020 / 9:47 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Singapore Airlines posts first-ever annual loss on fuel hedges, virus

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd on Thursday reported its first-ever annual loss due to poor fuel hedging bets and a collapse in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline, a bellwether for premium travel in Asia, swung to a S$212 million ($149.14 million) net loss in the financial year ended March 31, down from a S$683 million profit a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter, it lost S$732 million, down from a S$203 million profit the prior year. It did not declare a dividend. ($1 = 1.4215 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Alex Richardson)

