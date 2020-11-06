Singapore Airlines posts record $1.7 bln loss in second quarter on pandemic impact

FILE PHOTO: A Singapore Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at Singapore's Changi Airport March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI on Friday reported a record S$2.34 billion ($1.74 billion) net loss for the July-September quarter, dragged down by a pandemic-induced fall in passenger traffic and impairment charges on the carrying values of older generation aircraft.

The loss compared with the prior year’s S$94.5 million profit. Revenue fell 81% to S$783.8 million.

The latest loss included an impairment charge of S$1.3 billion relating to the removal of 26 older generation aircraft, including seven Airbus SE AIR.PA A380 super-jumbos, to reposition its fleet.