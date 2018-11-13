Industrials
November 13, 2018 / 9:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore Airlines profit sinks on fuel costs, Virgin Australia losses

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd on Tuesday reported an 81 percent fall in second-quarter earnings, driven by higher fuel prices and non-cash losses at its part-owned Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd .

The carrier, a benchmark for Asia’s premium airline industry, posted a net profit of S$56 million ($40.5 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from S$293 million a year earlier. The prior-year figure was restated due to accounting changes.

Excluding the S$116 million loss relating to its 20 percent stake in Virgin Australia, the company reported an adjusted net profit of S$172 million, down 41 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3833 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

