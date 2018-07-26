FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 26, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore Airlines Q1 profit falls 59 pct as oil price rise bites

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd reported on Thursday a 59 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, below analyst expectations, due to a steep rise in the oil price and a lack of one-off items that had boosted profit the prior year.

The carrier, a benchmark for Asia’s full-service airline industry, earned S$140 million ($102.89 million) in the three months ended June 30, down from a revised figure of S$338 million a year before, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The prior-year figure was restated due to accounting changes and had included one-off benefits from changes to its frequent flyer programme accounting and compensation for aircraft delivery slots.

Maybank had forecast a core net profit of S$251 million for the first quarter excluding exceptional items. However, an unidentified analyst had expected S$295 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Group revenues fell 0.5 percent to S$3.84 billion during the quarter. ($1 = 1.3607 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.