Financials
February 14, 2019 / 11:29 AM / in 2 hours

Singapore Airlines Q3 profit falls 27 pct but beats expectations as demand grows

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd on Thursday reported a 27 percent fall in third-quarter net profit but beat expectations as revenue growth helped offset higher fuel costs.

The airline made S$284 million ($209 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, down from a year-earlier S$389 million which was restated to reflect accounting changes.

That beat the S$240.2 million expected by three analysts in estimates obtained by Reuters and Refinitiv.

$1 = 1.3583 Singapore dollars Reporting by Jamie Freed; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below