Singapore Airlines Q3 profit falls 27 pct but beats expectations as demand grows

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd on Thursday reported a 27 percent fall in third-quarter net profit but beat expectations as revenue growth helped offset higher fuel costs.

The airline made S$284 million ($209 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, down from a year-earlier S$389 million which was restated to reflect accounting changes.

That beat the S$240.2 million expected by three analysts in estimates obtained by Reuters and Refinitiv.