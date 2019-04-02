Company News
April 2, 2019 / 7:00 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Singapore Airlines grounds two 787-10s after inspections of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it had grounded two Boeing Co 787-10 jets fitted with Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Trent 1000 TEN engines after checks of its fleet found premature blade deterioration.

The jets have been removed from service pending engine replacements, the airline said in a statement.

The Trent 1000 TEN is the latest version of an engine that has had a problematic entry into service.

Rolls-Royce in February raised a Trent 1000 accounting charge to 790 million pounds ($1.03 billion) from 554 million pounds at the half year, contributing to a full-year operating loss of 1.16 billion pounds, and allocated another 100 million pounds in cash to the problem. ($1 = 0.7666 pounds)

Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below