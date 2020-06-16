Singapore to halt construction on airport terminal for two years - Straits Times

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Singapore will halt construction of the fifth terminal at its Changi Airport for at least two years amid uncertainty about COVID-19’s impact on the aviation sector, the transport minister said, according to the Straits Times.

Khaw Boon Wan said the government was carrying out a study of how the aviation sector will change, and the design of terminal five would be altered to take new safety requirements into account, according to the report published on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens )