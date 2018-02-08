FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 4:56 AM / in 12 hours

AIRSHOW-AirAsia likely to reconfirm order for Airbus A330neo jets -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - AirAsia is expected to reconfirm an order for Airbus A330neo passenger jets, a person familiar with the discussions said on Thursday.

AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes announced last week he was looking at buying Boeing 787s to expand the fleet of its long-haul arm AirAsiaX, as well as Airbus wide-body models.

The decision of Asia’s largest budget carrier - currently exclusively an Airbus customer - is seen as crucial as Airbus tries to shore up its slow-selling A330neo and Boeing looks to cement an advantage in wide-body sales, industry sources say.

Airbus and AirAsia declined comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
