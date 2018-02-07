AIRSHOW-New Airbus sales chief seeks to lift weak sales of A330neo

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Airbus’ new sales chief has set his sights on winning more than two new customers for the slow-selling A330neo this year, as he seeks to improve the European company’s position in the market for long-haul jets.

In his first interview since joining Airbus from Rolls-Royce last month, Eric Schulz said sales must accelerate for both the A330neo and the larger A350-1000 in the next two to three years, while demand remained buoyant for the mid-sized A350-900.

Flight test results from the A330neo, an upgraded version of Airbus’s most-sold wide-body jet that is due to enter service this summer, are encouraging, Schulz told Reuters at the Singapore Airshow. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)