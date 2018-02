SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Turboprop maker ATR said on Wednesday it had signed a deal worth more than $100 million to sell 4 ATR-72s to Bangkok Airways.

ATR said last month that its orders had more than tripled in 2017 from a year ago, buoyed by a general pick-up in the aviation sector. The world’s largest turboprop maker is jointly owned by Airbus and Italian aerospace group Leonardo . (Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)