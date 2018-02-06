AIRSHOW-China advances wide-body jet project with engine request

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Chinese state entity responsible for co-developing a new wide-body jetliner with Russia said on Tuesday it had asked engine makers for proposals for a powerplant.

An executive with Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) also told reporters at the Singapore Airshow the company was still aiming for the first delivery of its smaller C919 single-aisle jet in 2021, despite delays in flight testing.

COMAC expects Chinese certification to take three to four years and has been speaking to U.S. authorities, the executive said.

The C919 is China’s first mainline passenger jet and aims to compete with Airbus and Boeing narrow-body models. COMAC last year set up a new firm to develop a wide-body jet with Russia, the C929, in a new challenge to the major Western planemakers.

Russian officials have said the two countries expect to develop their own engine for the project. (Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Gerry Doyle)