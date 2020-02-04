Healthcare
February 4, 2020 / 5:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore Airshow to go ahead despite virus worries

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Singapore Airshow, Asia’s biggest gathering of aerospace and defence industry executives, will go ahead as planned but a meeting of international aviation officials has been cancelled, organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

There had been concerns over the staging of the event, scheduled to run over Feb. 11-16, after a virus outbreak in China prompted measures by several nations, including the wealthy city-state, to rein in the spread of infections. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
