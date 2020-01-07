Singapore says receives 21 applications for digital bank licences

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Singapore has received 21 applications for digital bank licences, comprising 7 applications for retail licences and the balance for wholesale bank licences, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Singapore’s biggest liberalisation of its banking sector in two decades seeks to enable online-only banks that can operate at lower costs and offer services that differ from incumbents including DBS Group and OCBC. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by Shri Navaratnam)