Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials & Utilities

UPDATE 1-Singapore picks Grab, Ant Group, others for four digital banking licences

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail from third paragraph)

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A venture between Singapore Telecommunications and ride-hailing firm Grab and internet platform company Sea Ltd are among four applicants chosen to operate Singapore’s first digital banks, in the city-state’s biggest banking shakeup in two decades.

An entity wholly-owned by Alibaba Group affiliate Ant Group also won licences, Singapore’s banking regulator said on Friday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said: “The successful applicants must meet all relevant prudential requirements and licensing pre-conditions before MAS grants them their respective banking licences.”

It expects the new digital banks to start operations from early 2022.” (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and John Geddie; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Alex Richardson)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up