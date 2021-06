SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve have extended a $60 billion swap arrangement through Dec 31, 2021, Singapore’s central bank said on Thursday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore had established the swap facility with the Fed in March, 2020. The facility had previously been extended through Sept. 30. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies)