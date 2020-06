SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank on Sunday reported strong year-on-year growth in April in foreign currency deposits in the city-state but said media reports of large flows of deposits from Hong Kong were incorrect.

“Total foreign currency non-bank deposits in Singapore’s banking system stood at S$781 billion at the end of April this year, 20% higher than a year ago,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement on Sunday.