Singapore dollar gains slightly after cenbank stands pat, GDP surprise

April 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s dollar climbed 0.2% on Wednesday after the central bank left its monetary policy settings unchanged, as expected, while data also showed the city state posted surprising year-on-year GDP growth in the first quarter.
The local dollar appreciated to 1.3382 per U.S. dollar, after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) left its exchange-rate policy settings unchanged.
All 15 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the MAS would keep its policy unchanged. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
