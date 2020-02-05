Singapore central bank says policy stance remains unchanged

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank said its exchange rate-based monetary policy stance remains unchanged, and added that it has room to ease if needed amid the weakening economic conditions due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

In a statement on Thursday, the central bank said “there is sufficient room within the policy band to accommodate an easing of the Singapore Dollar Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (S$NEER) in line with the weakening of economic conditions as a result of the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus in China and other countries, including Singapore.”

The Monetary Authority of Singapore eased policy for the first time in three years last October. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by Shri Navaratnam)