UPDATE 1-Singapore c.bank stands pat on policy, says stance to remain

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank left its monetary policy unchanged on Wednesday, as widely expected, saying its accommodative stance will remain appropriate for some time.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore manages policy through exchange rate settings, rather than interest rates, letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band.

“As core inflation is expected to stay low, MAS assesses that an accommodative policy stance will remain appropriate for some time,” MAS said in its semi-annual policy statement.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the MAS would keep its policy on hold.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 7% in July-September on a year-on-year basis, compared with a revised 13.3% contraction in the second quarter, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline of 6.8%.

The city-state, whose small and open economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, kept its expectations for full-year GDP to shrink 5%-7%.

The country has been gradually lifting some of its lockdown measures to reopen its economy in recent months and signalled it wants to slowly resume tourism and travel.

“Given such volatility previously, the GDP number is not too bad compared to expectations,” said Jeff Ng, senior treasury strategist at HL Bank. “Inflation is expected to gradually recover by 2021 and that is going to anchor expectations that MAS will keep policy setting unchanged in 2021.” (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes and Tom Hogue)