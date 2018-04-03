Singapore court fines two Airbnb hosts for unauthorised short-term letting

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Two Singaporean Airbnb hosts who pleaded guilty in court to unauthorised short-term letting were fined a total of S$60,000 each on Tuesday, in the first such cases under the city-state’s rules on short-term property letting introduced last year.

The two men were charged for letting four units in a condominium for less than six months without permission from the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

They faced a fine of up to S$200,000 per offence under Singapore law.

Prosecutors sought fines of S$20,000 per charge for a total of S$80,000 for each of the two defendants. Defence lawyers sought fines of S$5,000 per charge.

Private homes in Singapore are subject to a minimum rental period of three consecutive months, while for public housing, home to about 80 percent of Singapore’s residents, it is six months. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Michael Perry)