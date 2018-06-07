FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 3:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Price agency Platts to launch Murban differential to Dubai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) -

* Oil price agency S&P Global Platts will launch a price assessment of Murban crude oil differential to Dubai from July 2, it said in a note to subscribers on Thursday

* The new price assessment will reflect the spread between the flat price value of Abu Dhabi’s Murban crude for loading two months forward and Platts Dubai crude assessment published during the same calendar month, it said

* Platts currently publishes the Murban spread against the official selling price

* Murban is one of the five grades deliverable into the Platts Dubai crude oil benchmark, along with Oman, Upper Zakum and Al-Shaheen (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

