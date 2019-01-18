Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
January 18, 2019 / 7:23 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Singapore plans to buy F-35 jets - defence minister

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Singapore’s defence minister said on Friday that Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets were the most suitable replacement for its F-16 fleet, and it planned to buy “a few planes first” for evaluation.

“They (defence agencies) have decided that the F-35 would be the most suitable replacement fighter,” Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post.

“We want to procure a few planes first, to fully evaluate the capabilities of the F-35 before deciding on the acquisition of a full fleet,” he added.

Singapore’s fleet of around 60 F-16 jets are nearing the end of their service life. (Reporting by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Darren Schuettler)

