Singapore plans to buy four F-35 jets, with option to buy 8 more -media

SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Singapore plans to buy an initial four F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp , with the view to purchasing eight more, the city’s state defence minister said on Friday, according to local media.

Ng Eng Hen said in parliament that the ministry of defence will issue a letter of request to the United States regarding the purchase. Under U.S. law, the Congress must approve foreign military sales, reports in the Straits Times newspaper and broadcaster Channel NewsAsia cited the minister as saying.

Ng added the exact price to be paid for the jet, seen as a replacement for the city-state’s F-16 fleet, had not been finalised. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie; Editing by Himani Sarkar)