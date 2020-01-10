Company News
January 10, 2020 / 5:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. State Dept approves sale of F-35B jets to Singapore worth $2.75 bln - agency

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of up to 12 F-35B fighter jets and related equipment to Singapore at an estimated cost of $2.75 billion, pending approval from Congress, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.

The Asian city-state said last year it planned buy an initial four F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp , with an option for eight more, as it looks to replace its ageing F-16 fleet.

With Southeast Asia’s largest defence budget, wealthy Singapore is a key prize for global arms companies as it looks to invest in new technology and upgrade its equipment. (Reporting by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
